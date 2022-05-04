Braves Mets Baseball (copy)

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets continue their series today. [FRANK FRANKLIN II/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Frank Franklin II - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• N.C. A&T at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA tournament: Stanford vs. FAU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 9 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: California vs. LSU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 10 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, noon, ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Texas A&M-CC at TCU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 4 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Division I Selection Show, 3 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Florida at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, BSSE

• San Diego at Cleveland, noon, MLBN

• L.A. Angels at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN

• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Final Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, 5:50 p.m., FS2

• NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Washington, Semifinal, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped), 11 p.m., FS2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, FM-93.9

