Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• N.C. A&T at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA tournament: Stanford vs. FAU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: California vs. LSU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: UT-Martin vs. Southern Cal, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, noon, ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Texas A&M-CC at TCU, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Stetson vs. UCLA, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament: Georgia St. vs. Grand Canyon, Opening Round, Gulf Shores, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Division I Selection Show, 3 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, BSSE
• San Diego at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• L.A. Angels at Boston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: Pumas UNAM at Seattle, Final Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic, 5:50 p.m., FS2
• NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Washington, Semifinal, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic (Taped), 11 p.m., FS2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, FM-93.9
