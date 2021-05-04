Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Liberty at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Campbell at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Vanderbilt at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• UAB at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
