Carlos Correa baseball

Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros visit the New York Yankees at 6 p.m. on ESPN. [MICHAEL WYKE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Liberty at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Campbell at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Vanderbilt at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• UAB at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:05 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United at Philadelphia Union, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Toronto FC at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 9 p.m., FS1

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

