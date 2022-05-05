Predators Avalanche Hockey

Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) pushes Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Tennessee at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Big East tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Big East tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 1 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• L.A. Angels at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TBS

• Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2, 9 p.m., TBS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.