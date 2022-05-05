Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Big East tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Washington, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Big East tournament: Marquette at Georgetown, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 1 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Boston, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, Game 2, 6 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Washington at Florida, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Nashville at Colorado, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Calgary, Game 2, 9 p.m., TBS
