Sports on TV, Radio: May 5, 2023
James Harden and the 76ers continue their series against the Celtics on Friday. [CHARLES KRUPA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• Formula 1: Practice, 1:25 p.m. and 4:55 p.m., ESPN2COLLEGE BASEBALL• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7 p.m., SECNWOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL• NCAA tournament, matches begin 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., ESPNUCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• South Carolina at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPN2• Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Second Round, 6 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, 11 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2• The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, noon, USAMLB• Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN• Baltimore at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast• LA Dodgers at San Diego, 8:30 p.m., MLBNNBA• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3, 6:40 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3, 9 p.m., ESPNNHL• Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2, 7 p.m., TNTMEN'S SOCCER• CPL: Forge FC at York United FC, 6:30 p.m., FS2TENNIS• Madrid-ATP Semifinal, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Baltimore at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. 