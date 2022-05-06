Kentucky Derby Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby entrant Simplification works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 1:25 p.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 2 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 4 p.m., FS1

• Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 4:25 p.m., ESPNEWS

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 6:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Florida at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN

• UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Auburn at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN

• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., noon, USA

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSS

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3, 6:10 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TBS

• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3, 9 p.m., TBS

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 5:50 p.m., FS2

USFL

• Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, 9 p.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 9:30 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 12:30 p.m., FS1

• Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 2:55 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• North Carolina at NC State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Arkansas at Auburn, 4:30 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Auburn at Tennessee, 10:30 a.m., SECN

• Ole Miss at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 11 a.m., USA

• The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 1:30 p.m., NBC

MLB

• Detroit at Houston, 3 p.m., FS1

• St. Louis at San Francisco, 6 p.m., FS1

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSS

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3, noon, ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3, 3:30 p.m., TNT

• Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 1:45 p.m., USA

USFL

• Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 6 p.m., FOX

WNBA

• Connecticut at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.