Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 1:25 p.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 2 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 4 p.m., FS1
• Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 4:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 6:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN
• UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Auburn at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., noon, USA
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSS
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3, 9 p.m., TBS
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 5:50 p.m., FS2
USFL
• Philadelphia vs. Michigan, Birmingham, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 9:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 12:30 p.m., FS1
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, 2:55 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• North Carolina at NC State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Auburn, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Auburn at Tennessee, 10:30 a.m., SECN
• Ole Miss at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md., 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 11 a.m., USA
• The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., 1:30 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Detroit at Houston, 3 p.m., FS1
• St. Louis at San Francisco, 6 p.m., FS1
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSS
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3, noon, ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3, 3:30 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool, 1:45 p.m., USA
USFL
• Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 6 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• Connecticut at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
