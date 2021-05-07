Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula One, Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 6:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN

• Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA tournament, TCU vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, 9 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round, Gulf Shores, 10 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, noon, ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Elimination bracket, Gulf Shores, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Elimination bracket, Gulf Shores, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Winners bracket, Gulf Shores, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA tournament, Winners bracket, Gulf Shores, 4 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Patriot League tournament, Colgate at Lehigh, semifinals, 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Patriot League tournament, Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, semifinals, Bethlehem, Pa., 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Georgia at Mississippi St., 5 p.m. SECN

• Auburn at LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S CURLING

• World Championship, U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada, 10 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour, The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 8 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 258, Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., SHO

MLB

• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSO

• L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Boston at Chicago, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• South Division, Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston, 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles quarterfinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Rocket City at Chattanooga, 6:15 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula One, Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., noon, FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Texas at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

• Georgia at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 5 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• FCS semifinals, Delaware at South Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN

• FCS semifinals, James Madison at Sam Houston St., 1:30 p.m., ABC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Ole Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN

• Georgia at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., SECN

• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN

• Auburn at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series, The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour, The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions, The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 10:30 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• San Diego at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FS1

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSO

NHL

• N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 2 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, 8 a.m., ESPN

• Premier League, Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• MLS, NY City FC at Orlando City FC, 5 p.m., ESPN

• MLS, LA FC at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m., FOX

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL Challenge Cup, N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC, championship, noon, CBS

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

• TSL, Generals vs. Jousters, Houston, FOX, 2 p.m.

--

Saturday on radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Rocket City at Chattanooga, 6:15 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9

