Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula One, Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 6:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN
• Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA tournament, TCU vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round, Gulf Shores, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, noon, ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Elimination bracket, Gulf Shores, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Elimination bracket, Gulf Shores, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Winners bracket, Gulf Shores, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA tournament, Winners bracket, Gulf Shores, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Patriot League tournament, Colgate at Lehigh, semifinals, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Patriot League tournament, Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, semifinals, Bethlehem, Pa., 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Georgia at Mississippi St., 5 p.m. SECN
• Auburn at LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S CURLING
• World Championship, U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada, 10 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 258, Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., SHO
MLB
• Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSO
• L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Boston at Chicago, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• South Division, Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston, 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles quarterfinals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Rocket City at Chattanooga, 6:15 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula One, Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series, The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., noon, FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Texas at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
• Georgia at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA tournament, Gulf Shores, 5 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS semifinals, Delaware at South Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN
• FCS semifinals, James Madison at Sam Houston St., 1:30 p.m., ABC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Ole Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN
• Georgia at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., SECN
• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN
• Auburn at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series, The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour, The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions, The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night, Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• San Diego at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FS1
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., BSSO
NHL
• N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 2 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, 8 a.m., ESPN
• Premier League, Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS, NY City FC at Orlando City FC, 5 p.m., ESPN
• MLS, LA FC at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m., FOX
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup, N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC, championship, noon, CBS
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
• TSL, Generals vs. Jousters, Houston, FOX, 2 p.m.
--
Saturday on radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Rocket City at Chattanooga, 6:15 p.m., AM-730, FM-103.9
