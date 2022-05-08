Joel Embiid 050722

Joel Embiid (21) and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the second-round playoff series on Sunday. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, 1 p.m., ABC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 2:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Vanderbilt at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE LACROSSE

• NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Selection Show, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTALL

• Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN

• Missouri at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS1) and 1 p.m. (FS2)

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Boston, 10:30 a.m., NBC

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels, 4 p.m., MLBN

• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, 2:40 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, 3:30 p.m., TBS

• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 6 p.m., TBS

• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, 9 p.m., TBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, 8 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., USA

• Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN

• MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 6 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea, 6 a.m., CNBC

TENNIS

• Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Madrid-ATP Singles Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

USFL

• Houston vs. New Orleans, 2 p.m., NBC

WNBA

• Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, 6 p.m., TBS

• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TBS

