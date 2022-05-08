Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, 1 p.m., ABC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 2:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Vanderbilt at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Semifinal 2, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Selection Show, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTALL
• Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• Missouri at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS1) and 1 p.m. (FS2)
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Boston, 10:30 a.m., NBC
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston, 1 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels, 4 p.m., MLBN
• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4, 2:40 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4, 3:30 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 6 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4, 9 p.m., TBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Leicester City, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., USA
• Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona, 1:45 p.m., CBSSN
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea, 6 a.m., CNBC
TENNIS
• Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Madrid-ATP Singles Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
USFL
• Houston vs. New Orleans, 2 p.m., NBC
WNBA
• Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4, 6 p.m., TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4, 8:30 p.m., TBS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.