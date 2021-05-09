Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 2:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Maryland at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
• Florida St. at Notre Dame, noon, ACCN
• Mississippi at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
• Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Match Semifinal, 9 a.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship Selection Special, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S CURLING
• World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, 2 p.m., NBCSN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Final Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Washington at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NBA
• Miami at Boston, 12:15 p.m., ESPN
• N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, noon, ABC
• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal, 1 p.m., NBC
• MLS: Seattle at Portland, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Reading at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Madrid: Singles Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Madrid-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 2 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, 3:30 p.m., NBC
--
Today on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Fulham, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.