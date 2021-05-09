Atlanta Braves baseball

Marcell Ozuna (right), Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2. [MANUEL BALCE CENETA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 7:55 a.m., ESPN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 2:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Maryland at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

• Florida St. at Notre Dame, noon, ACCN

• Mississippi at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN

• Navy at Army, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Match Semifinal, 9 a.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. North Carolina, Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, Championship, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship Selection Special, 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Texas A&M at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN

• Michigan at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S CURLING

• World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, 2 p.m., NBCSN

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Final Round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• USGA: The Walker Cup, Sunday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Washington at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

NBA

• Miami at Boston, 12:15 p.m., ESPN

• N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, noon, ABC

• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal, 1 p.m., NBC

• MLS: Seattle at Portland, 2 p.m., ABC

• MLS: Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FASL: Reading at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Madrid-ATP Doubles Final, 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Madrid: Singles Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

• Madrid-ATP/WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, 2 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, 3:30 p.m., NBC

--

Today on Radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., FM-93.9

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

MLB

• L.A. Angels at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Fulham, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

