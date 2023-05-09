Today on TV
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Three Athens residents receive awards for career work
- Hartselle's season comes to an end in loss to Oxford
- ROTC instructor resigned after being accused of allowing 2 unruly students to fight
- Donie D.D. Martin
- Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets
- Residents give input on new river bridge options
- ATRIP II grant for Upper River Road intersection approved despite councilman's opposition
- PREP ROUNDUP: More area teams claim tickets to the North Regional
- UPDATE: Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at deputies
- Morgan County honoring more sports greats
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Ivey's war on woke hits unlikely target (5)
- Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)
- ATRIP II grant for Upper River Road intersection approved despite councilman's opposition (2)
- EDITORIAL: Bill makes absentee voting more difficult for no reason (2)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)
- Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)
- EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)
- Lauderdale inmate charged with murder pleads to escape, gets life sentence (1)
- CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments (1)
- Volunteerism, relationships valued by Athens award winners (1)
- Education savings account bill sparks debate (1)
- New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)
- EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)
- Alabama bill would give parents $6,900 for private schools (1)
- Residents give input on new river bridge options (1)
- Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)
- Decatur Middle heads to national scholars bowl tournament (1)
- Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)
- Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)
- Public meeting on Tennessee River bridge is today (1)
- City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)
- ROTC instructor resigned after being accused of allowing 2 unruly students to fight (1)
- Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)
- Officials push for more widespread livestreaming of public meetings (1)
- Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)
- Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)
- Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)
- Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party (1)
- Priceville's record year comes to an end in state quarterfinals (1)
- Florida Republicans pass pronoun, diversity bills (1)
- Bill would make it a felony to help people who vote absentee (1)
- With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1)
- Fans' Player of the Week (Boys) (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.