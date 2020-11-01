A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans football

A.J. Brown (11) and the Tennessee Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals at noon today on CBS. [MARK ZALESKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Zaleski - freelancer, FR170793 AP

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, 1 p.m., NBC

• NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, 3 p.m., FS1

• IMSA Weathertech: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship (taped), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

• PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, 6:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Wake Forest at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Kentucky at Missouri, Noon, SECN

• Virginia Tech at Boston College, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

• Duke at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

• Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Mississippi at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, 11 a.m., NBC

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

NFL FOOTBALL

• Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cincinnati, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at Miami, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

SWIMMING

• ISL: The N 6, 11 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Vienna-ATP Singles Final, 7 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon, FM-93.9

• New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9

• Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

NFL

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

