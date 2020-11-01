Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, 1 p.m., NBC
• NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, 3 p.m., FS1
• IMSA Weathertech: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship (taped), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOWLING
• PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, 6:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Wake Forest at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Kentucky at Missouri, Noon, SECN
• Virginia Tech at Boston College, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
• Duke at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• Notre Dame at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Mississippi at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, 11 a.m., NBC
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NFL FOOTBALL
• Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Cincinnati, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: L.A. Rams at Miami, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
• ISL: The N 6, 11 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Vienna-ATP Singles Final, 7 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon, FM-93.9
• New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9
• Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
NFL
• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
