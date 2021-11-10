Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Buffalo at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
• Youngstown St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Penn at Florida St., 8 p.m., ACCN
• Coppin St. at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• S. Illinois at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Toledo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ball St. at N. Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big Ten tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal, 11 a.m., BTN
• Big Ten tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Semifinal, 1 p.m., BTN
• ACC tournament: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ACCN
• ACC tournament: Duke at Clemson, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLEYYBALL
• Georgia at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, midnight, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at The Races, noon, FS2
NBA
• Detroit at Houston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Stockholm-ATP Early Rounds; Linz-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Round Robin, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
