Houston Rockets basketball Kevin Porter

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Houston Rockets host the Detroit Pistons at 6:45 tonight on ESPN. [JACK DEMPSEY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Buffalo at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1

• Youngstown St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m., BTN

• Penn at Florida St., 8 p.m., ACCN

• Coppin St. at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• S. Illinois at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Toledo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Ball St. at N. Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Big Ten tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal, 11 a.m., BTN

• Big Ten tournament: Northwestern at Indiana, Semifinal, 1 p.m., BTN

• ACC tournament: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ACCN

• ACC tournament: Duke at Clemson, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLEYYBALL

• Georgia at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• South Carolina at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: Second Round, midnight, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at The Races, noon, FS2

NBA

• Detroit at Houston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Miami at L.A. Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Stockholm-ATP Early Rounds; Linz-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA Finals Round Robin, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.