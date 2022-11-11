Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Veterans Classic: Houston vs. St. Joseph's, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Boston U. at UConn, 5 p.m., FS2
• SC-Upstate at Duke, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Villanova at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Duquesne at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Stanford at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Montana at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS2
• Veterans Classic: Princeton at Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• E. Michigan vs. Michigan, 9 p.m., ESPNU
• W. Illinois at DePaul, 9 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Carolina at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Minnesota at Memphis, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• WNBA Draft Lottery, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• West Morgan at Cherokee County, 7 p.m., FM-100.5
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, 1:25 p.m., ESPNEWS
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• St. Peter's at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS2
• Lafayette at St. John's, 5 p.m., FS2
• Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, 3 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, 2:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase, 6:25 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 1:35 p.m., USA
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Tennessee Tech at UNA, FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Texas A&M at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., FM-94.9
