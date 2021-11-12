Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Qualifying, 12:55 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., 5 p.m., CBSSN
• W. Michigan at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Kent St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• Army at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Robert Morris at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• New Hampshire at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• Brown at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Stanford at Santa Clara, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• SMU at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
• Villanova at UCLA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Vertical Academy (Nebraska) at Coppell High School (Texas), 4 p.m., NBCSN
• Link Year Prep (Missouri) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at The Races, 11 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), 9 p.m., SHO
NBA
• Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Chicago at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Round Robin, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Priceville at Madison Academy, 7 p.m., FM-97-.7
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Dakota State at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m., FM-94.9
• Kennesaw State at UNA, 2 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
