Alabama MBB 111121

Alabama men's basketball hosts South Dakota State on Friday. [VASHA HUNT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: Practice 1, 9:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Formula 1: Qualifying, 12:55 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Veterans Classic: Richmond vs. Utah St., 5 p.m., CBSSN

• W. Michigan at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m., BTN

• Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. Minnesota, Semifinal, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Kent St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Cent. Arkansas at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS2

• Army at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Robert Morris at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Indiana St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., BTN

• Veterans Classic: Virginia Tech at Navy, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Pittsburgh at West Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

• New Hampshire at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS2

• Brown at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACCN

• Texas Rio Grande Valley at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• Asheville Championship: Princeton vs. South Carolina, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Stanford at Santa Clara, 10 p.m., CBSSN

• SMU at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12N

• Villanova at UCLA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: Louisville vs. Arizona, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: South Carolina vs. South Dakota, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Vertical Academy (Nebraska) at Coppell High School (Texas), 4 p.m., NBCSN

• Link Year Prep (Missouri) vs. iSchool of Lewisville (Texas), 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at The Races, 11 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (Featherweights), 9 p.m., SHO

NBA

• Milwaukee at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Chicago at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Italy vs. Switzerland, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• WTA Finals Round Robin; Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Stockholm-ATP Semifinals; Linz-WTA Singles Final, 11 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA Finals Round Robin, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Priceville at Madison Academy, 7 p.m., FM-97-.7

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• South Dakota State at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• New Mexico State at Alabama, 11 a.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

• Mississippi State at Auburn, 11 a.m., FM-94.9

• Kennesaw State at UNA, 2 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

