Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
• FIM MotoGP: Final Round, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• NHRA: The Auto Club NHRA Finals, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, 3 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Yale at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1
• East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Florida St. at Florida, noon, ESPN
• Drexel at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Asheville Championship: W. Kentucky vs. South Carolina, 3rd Place Game, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Asheville Championship: Minnesota vs. Princeton, Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Florida at N.C. State, 1 p.m., ACCN
• W. Michigan at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., BTN
• Texas at Stanford, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi Valley St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big Ten tournament: Indiana at Penn St., Championship, 11 a.m., BTN
• Big East tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Championship, 11 a.m., FS2
• American Athletic tournament: UCF at Tulsa, Championship, noon, ESPNEWS
• ACC championship: Notre Dame vs. Duke, 1 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Missouri at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SECN
• Purdue at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: The Grand Prix of Japan, 3 p.m., NBC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., (FS2)
NFL
• New Orleans at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at Dallas, noon, FOX
• Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, 1:30 p.m., ABC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Manchester United at Everton, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• NWSL Playoff: Washington at OL Reign, Semifinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• NWSL Playoff: Chicago at Portland FC, Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals, ATP Finals Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Round Robin, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, 8 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Seattle at Green Bay (3:25 p.m. kickoff, game joined in progress), FM-93.9
• Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Tulane at Alabama, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Liberty at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Illinois at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1
• Oregon St. at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1
NFL
• L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (Peyton and Eli broadcast on ESPN2)
TENNIS
• WTT: New York at Springfield, 5 p.m., NBCSN
• WTT: Orange County at Chicago, 8 p.m., NBCSN
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
