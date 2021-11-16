Kyler Edwards Houston basketball

Kyler Edwards and the Houston Cougars play the Virginia Cavaliers at 7 tonight on ESPN. [JUSTIN REX/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Miami at FAU, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Howard at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS2

• Wright St. at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

• Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1

• Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• High Point at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

• North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• American at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS2

• N.C. Central at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

• Seton Hall at Michigan, 8 p.m., FS1

• Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 7 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA Finals Semifinals, ATP Finals Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

• WTT: San Diego vs. Springfield, 8 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• South Alabama at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

