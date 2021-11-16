Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Miami at FAU, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Howard at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• Wright St. at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Creighton at Nebraska, 6 p.m., FS1
• Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• High Point at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Virginia at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
• North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• American at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• N.C. Central at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• Seton Hall at Michigan, 8 p.m., FS1
• Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Golden State at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Semifinals, ATP Finals Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: San Diego vs. Springfield, 8 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Alabama at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
