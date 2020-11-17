Isiah Cox Ohio football

Isiah Cox (6) and Ohio University will play at Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [EMILEE CHINN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Emilee Chinn - freelancer, FR171774 AP

Today

Sports on TV

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

• The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, 6 p.m., FS1

• The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Akron at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinals, noon, SECN

• SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana State, Quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m., SECN

• SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., SECN

• SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri, Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m., SECN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, League A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and noon, TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (Boys)

• Sparkman at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9

