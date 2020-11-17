Today
Sports on TV
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
• The Spring League: Jousters vs. Conquerors, 6 p.m., FS1
• The Spring League: Aviators vs. Generals, San Antonio, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Buffalo at Bowling Green, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Akron at Kent State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, Quarterfinals, noon, SECN
• SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana State, Quarterfinals, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., SECN
• SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Missouri, Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m., SECN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Nations League: Portugal at Croatia, League A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and noon, TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (Boys)
• Sparkman at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
