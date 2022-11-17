Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Charleston Classic: Furman vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Colorado vs. UMass, Quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Charleston Classic: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Murray St. vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Charleston Classic: Colorado St. vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• St. Francis (Pa.) at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• Legends Classic: Third-Place Game, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Charleston Classic: Davidson vs. Coll. of Charleston, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• SC Upstate at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• UC-Riverside at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Legends Classic: Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• South Dakota at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• SMU at Tulane, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Golf Club, 11 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
MLB
• 2022 BBWAA MVP, 5 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., Prime Video
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., FM-107.3
