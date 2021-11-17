Rob Phinisee basketball

Rob Phinisee and Indiana will play St. John's at 8 tonight on FS1. [DARRON CUMMINGS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Boston College at Rhode Island, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• LIU Brooklyn at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS2

• George Mason at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

• Michigan St. at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1

• Tulane at Florida St., 7 p.m., ACCN

• N.C. State at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m., CBSSN

• St. John's at Indiana, 8 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• N. Illinois at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• North Carolina at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Dallas at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 7 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA Finals Doubles Final, 5 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA Finals Singles Final, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

• WTT: New York vs. San Diego, 9 p.m., NBCSN

