Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Boston College at Rhode Island, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• LIU Brooklyn at UConn, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• George Mason at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
• Michigan St. at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1
• Tulane at Florida St., 7 p.m., ACCN
• N.C. State at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
• St. John's at Indiana, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• N. Illinois at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• North Carolina at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Dallas at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Doubles Final, 5 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Singles Final, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: New York vs. San Diego, 9 p.m., NBCSN
