Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, 3:55 a.m. (ESPN2) and 6:55 a.m. (ESPNEWS)
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Rider vs. Stetson, 4 a.m., ESPNU
• Charleston Classic: Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Wake Forest, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Jersey Mike's Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown, Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Charleston Classic: Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Hall of Fame Showcase: Temple vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Xavier, 5 p.m., FS1
• Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: Oklahoma St. vs. UCF, Semifinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Continental Tire Main Event: Virginia vs. Baylor, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Bucknell at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Charleston Classic: Consolation Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Villanova at Michigan St., 7 p.m., FS1
• UNC-Wilmington at UConn, 7:30 p.m., FS2
• Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8 p.m., SECN
• Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: DePaul vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. UCLA, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Marist. vs. E. Kentucky, 6:30 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• The Bahrain International Trophy, 6:30 a.m., FS2
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 288 Main Card: Corey Anderson vs. Vadim Nemkov (Light-Heavyweights), 8 p.m., SHO
MLB
• 2022 All-MLB Team Nominees (Taped), 5 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• New York at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Y4:24 a.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Austin Peay at Alabama, 11 a.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• UNA at Memphis, 1 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Western Kentucky at Auburn, 3 p.m., FM-94.9
