Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. New Mexico St., Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Penn vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Jersey Mike's Classic: Green Bay vs. UNC-Greensboro, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. Temple, Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. Weber St., 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Ohio St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• New Hampshire at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS2
• Alabama St. at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN
• Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Jersey Mike's Classic: Ball St. vs. FIU, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Rutgers at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Charleston Classic: Elon vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• FAU at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Louisville at Duke, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, 11 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NFL
• New England at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Round Robin, 2 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., NBCSN
• WTT: New York vs. Orange County, 8 p.m., NBCSN
--
Today on radio
NFL
• New England at Atlanta (7:20 p.m. kickoff, joined in progress), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.