Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Jersey Mike's Classic: La Salle vs. Georgetown, Third-Place Game, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Championship, noon, ESPN
• Jersey Mike's Classic: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, Championship, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Continental Tire Main Event: Illinois vs. Virginia, Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Charleston Classic: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, Championship, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Continental Tire Main Event: Baylor vs. UCLA, Third-Place Game, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• Charleston Classic: Penn St. vs. Colorado, Third-Place Game, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NC State at UConn, noon, FS1
• South Carolina at Stanford, 2 p.m., ABC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Football Selection Show, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, noon, NBC
NBA
• Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:00 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NFL
• Cleveland at Buffalo, noon, CBS
• Chicago at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:15 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Louisville vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. Richmond, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Ohio St. at San Diego St., Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Cincinnati vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Championship, Paradise Island, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Third-Place Game, Paradise Island, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
• San Francisco at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group B, 7 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands, Group A, 10 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales, Group B, 1 p.m., FOX
