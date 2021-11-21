Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Charleston Classic: Temple vs. Elon, 7th Place Game, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU
• Norfolk St. at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1
• Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, noon, ABC
• Charleston Classic: Boise St. vs. Mississippi, 5th Place Game, noon, ESPN2
• Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. Ball St., 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Utah St., Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Hall Of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Southern U. at Nebraska, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. West Virginia, 3rd Place Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Jacksonville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St., Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. East Carolina, 5th Place Game, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Marquette, Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Florida A&M at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Jacksonville Classic: Missouri vs. SMU, Semifinal, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. New Mexico St., 3rd Place Game, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Michigan, Championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Roman Main Event: Wichita St. vs. UNLV, 3rd Place Game, 11 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Baylor at Maryland, noon, BTN
• Texas at Tennessee, noon, ESPN
• Penn St. at Clemson, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Auburn at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN
• East Carolina at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. Northwestern, Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Football Selection Special, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• St. John's at Creighton, 1 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina at Florida, 1 p.m., SECN
• Penn St. at Ohio St., 2 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN
• Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN
• Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, 7 p.m., ESPNU
CURLING
• U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals, 5 p.m., NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: The Grand Prix France, 3 p.m., NBC
FISHING
• Bass Pro Shops Bass Fishing Series U.S. Open: Amateur Team Championships, 3 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, noon, NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS1
NFL
• Houston at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Washington at Carolina, noon, FOX
• Dallas at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Napoli at Inter Milan, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta United at NY City FC, First Round, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United at Portland, First Round, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• ATP Finals Doubles Final, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Finals Singles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Cincinnati at Las Vegas (3 p.m. kickoff, joined in progress), FM-93.9
• Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at Alabama, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, 5 p.m., FS1
• Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Maui Invitational: Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third Place Game, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
• N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
