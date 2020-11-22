Derrick Henry Titans NFL

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans visit the Baltimore Ravens at noon today on CBS. [WADE PAYNE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Wade Payne - freelancer, FR23601 AP

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• FIM MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

• FIM MotoGP: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit (taped), 1:30 p.m., NBC

• Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, 1 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: The Rostelecom Cup (taped), 3 p.m., NBC

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, noon, GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round (taped), 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS1

• America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2

NFL FOOTBALL

• Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Baltimore, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: Atlanta at New Orleans, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., NBC

RODEO

• PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

• Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round, 3 p.m., FS1

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, 9 p.m., ESPN

• Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match, 9 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• ISL: Final, Dune Arena, 11 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, noon, ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Philadelphia at Cleveland, noon, FM-93.9

• N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9

• Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

NFL

• L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.