Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
• FIM MotoGP: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit (taped), 1:30 p.m., NBC
• Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, 1 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: The Rostelecom Cup (taped), 3 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round (taped), 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS1
• America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2
NFL FOOTBALL
• Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Baltimore, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: Atlanta at New Orleans, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
• Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round, 3 p.m., FS1
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match, 9 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• ISL: Final, Dune Arena, 11 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, noon, ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Philadelphia at Cleveland, noon, FM-93.9
• N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• Kansas City at Las Vegas, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
