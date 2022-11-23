Today on TV
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Music store to close location of 51 years because of downtown progress
- Open for business: New shops, offices and eateries find home in Decatur as Milo's closes
- Tigers can't keep up in loss to Mountain Brook
- Learning from the best: QB relying on OC's experience ahead of Friday's quarterfinals showdown
- State report cards: Decatur's middle schools a concern with D's; local districts overall get A's and B's
- Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death, officials say
- Sheriff's work release policy changed after alleged armed robber's escape
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb
- Murder-for-hire defendant seeks bond
- Hartselle man sentenced to 179 years in prison for sex crimes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (9)
- Decatur mayor operating prohibited Airbnb (7)
- Music store to close location of 51 years because of downtown progress (6)
- Editorial: Police transparency combats fear (3)
- Incoming secretary of state vows to keep foolish promise (3)
- Decatur holds first Dia de los Muertos event (2)
- Donald 'Keith' Thomas (1)
- Report: Alabama mayor offers Airbnb despite city rental ban (1)
- Open for business: New shops, offices and eateries find home in Decatur as Milo's closes (1)
- A new Statehouse? Leaders begin discussions on possible new building (1)
- Marshall Glenn Hames (1)
- Decatur woman charged with illegally boarding school bus (1)
- State report cards: Decatur's middle schools a concern with D's; local districts overall get A's and B's (1)
- Firefighter did 'pretty amazing thing' in rescuing woman from Decatur house fire (1)
- Inflation, political violence concern local voters on Election Day (1)
- Priceville's dream season comes to end (1)
- Controversial rezoning of Old Moulton Road property approved for apartments (1)
- Elton D. Cooper (1)
- Parker recommended to manage parking deck retail spaces (1)
- Cultural Art: Dia de los Muertos exhibit features altars and paintings by Decatur City Schools students (1)
- DU proposes increase in water rates (1)
- Poll: Most in US want more action on climate change (1)
- Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators (1)
- Mo Brooks says Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude’ (1)
- Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market prepares for renovations (1)
- John M. Crisp: Factors to consider as you vote (1)
- American Countess riverboat brings tourists to experience Decatur past (1)
- Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade (1)
- From podcasts to holograms, Chestnut Grove students work in new STEM lab (1)
- In the community: Día de los Muertos (1)
- Would you support a constitutional amendment raising the voting age to 21? (1)
- Woman told she can't turn her Danville Road home into a florist shop (1)
Online Poll
Who will win the 2022 Iron Bowl?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.