Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Legends Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo, Riviera Division Semifinal, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Jackson St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
• St. Francis (NY) at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS2
• Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Cancun Challenge: Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis, Riviera Division Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
• Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Troy at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Denver at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, First Round, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF League: CD Guastatoya vs. Comunicaciones FC, Semifinal 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, First Round, 9:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• WTT: Chicago vs. San Diego, Orange County vs. New York, 5 p.m., TENNIS
