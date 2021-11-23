Julius Randle basketball

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers at 6:30 tonight on TNT. [PAUL BEATY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Paul Beaty - freelancer, FR36811 AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Legends Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo, Riviera Division Semifinal, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Jackson St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

• St. Francis (NY) at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS2

• Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Cancun Challenge: Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis, Riviera Division Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Tennessee St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

• Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN

• Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Troy at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• W. Michigan at N. Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Denver at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, First Round, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF League: CD Guastatoya vs. Comunicaciones FC, Semifinal 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, First Round, 9:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• WTT: Chicago vs. San Diego, Orange County vs. New York, 5 p.m., TENNIS

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.