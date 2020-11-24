Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Penn State at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., BTN
• Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, 5 p.m., FS1
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, 7 p.m., ESPN
• CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS2
• MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Athens at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
