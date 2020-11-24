Nashville SC soccer

Dax McCarty (6) and Nashville SC will visit Toronto FC for a first-round playoff game at 5 p.m. tonight on FS1. [MARK HUMPHREY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Penn State at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., BTN

• Ohio State at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, 5 p.m., FS1

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, 7 p.m., ESPN

• CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS2

• MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Athens at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9

