Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas, 10 a.m., ESPN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., noon, ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Events Invitational: Mississippi vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Phil Knight Legacy: Duke vs. Oregon St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 2 p.m., ESPN
• Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Consolation Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
• ESPN Events Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m., ESPN
• Phil Knight Legacy: Florida vs. Xavier, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Events Invitational: Memphis vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Phil Knight Invitational: UConn vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Phil Knight Legacy: Purdue vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Wooden Legacy: Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m., ESPNU
• Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Phil Knight Legacy: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 11:30 p.m., ESPN
• Wooden Legacy: Championship, Anaheim, Calif., 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Oregon, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Phil Knight Invitational: Iowa St. vs. Michigan St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, South Africa, 4 a.m., GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• Buffalo at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., CBS
• N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• New England at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• World Cup: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, Group G, 4 a.m., FS1
• World Cup: Uruguay vs. South Korea, Group H, 7 a.m., FS1
• World Cup: Portugal vs. Ghana, Group H, 10 a.m., FOX
• World Cup: Brazil vs. Serbia, Group G, 1 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• Davis Cup Quarterfinal: United States vs. Italy, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Canada vs. Germany, 9 a.m., TENNIS
--
On the radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Phil Knight Invitational: Alabama vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore., 9:30 p.m., FM-93.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.