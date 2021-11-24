Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Maui Invitational: Houston vs. Oregon/St. Mary's loser, 3rd Place Game, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Maui Invitational: Wisconsin vs. Oregon/St. Mary's winner, Championship, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division 3rd Place Game, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California, Beach Division 3rd Place Game, 5 p.m., FS1
• Boston U. at Florida St., 6 p.m., ACCN
• Tarleton St. at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
• NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St., Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Cancun Challenge: TBD, Riviera Division Championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Beach Division Championship, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Jacksonville at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Chaminade/Notre Dame loser, 7th Place Game, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. TCU, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Chaminade/Notre Dame winner, 5th Place Game, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
• SoCal Challenge: Santa Clara vs. Fresno St., midnight, CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Louisville at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, First Round, midnight, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA
• Brooklyn at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Philadelphia at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Toronto at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Forge FC vs. FC Motagua, Semifinal 1st Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX Playoff: Atlas at C.F. Monterrey, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, Springfield vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., TENNIS
