Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Jackson St. at Indiana, 11:30 a.m., BTN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, noon, ESPN2
• Texas A&M at DePaul, noon, FS1
• ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Phil Knight Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Phil Knight Legacy: Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Phil Knight Invitational: Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Phil Knight Legacy: Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla., 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Phil Knight Legacy: Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Phil Knight Invitational: Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, 9 p.m., ESPN
• Phil Knight Legacy: Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 10:30 p.m., ESPN
• Phil Knight Invitational: Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 11 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla., 10 a.m., FS2
• Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full list, see GameDay.
GOLF
• LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT
• St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• World Cup: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, 4 a.m., FS1
• World Cup: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, 7 a.m., FS1
• World Cup: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, 10 a.m., FOX
• World Cup: England vs. U.S., Group B, 1 p.m., FOX
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Mountain Brook at Muscle Shoals, 7 p.m., FM-100.1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama vs. Oregon/UConn, 8:30 p.m. or 11 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full list, see GameDay.
MEN'S SOCCER
• World Cup: Tunisia vs. Australia, Group D, 4 a.m., FS1
• World Cup: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, 7 a.m., FS1
• World Cup: France vs. Denmark, Group D, 10 a.m., FS1
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, FM-94.9, AM-920
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.8
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., FM-93.3, FM-103.5
