Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Maryland vs. Richmond, Semifinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas Invitational: UAB vs. New Mexico, Semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1
• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont vs. Drake, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Wooden Legacy: Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph's, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco vs. Towson, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• Wooden Legacy: Georgetown vs. San Diego St., Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Fresno St. at San Jose St., 2:30 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
NFL
• Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., FOX
• Las Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., CBS
• Buffalo at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Colorado, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• Liga MX Playoff: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: TBA, 11 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• WTT: New York vs. Springfield, Orange County vs. Chicago, 1 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FM-93.9
