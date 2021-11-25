New Orleans Saints football

Trevor Siemian and the New Orleans Saints host the Buffalo Bills at 7:20 tonight on NBC. [MATT ROURKE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

Today on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

• ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

• ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Maryland vs. Richmond, Semifinal, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Las Vegas Invitational: UAB vs. New Mexico, Semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1

• Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont vs. Drake, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Mississippi St., Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Wooden Legacy: Southern Cal vs. Saint Joseph's, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco vs. Towson, Semifinal, 8:30 p.m., FS1

• Wooden Legacy: Georgetown vs. San Diego St., Semifinal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Fresno St. at San Jose St., 2:30 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

NFL

• Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., FOX

• Las Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., CBS

• Buffalo at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Colorado, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., FOX

• Liga MX Playoff: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal 1st Leg, 9 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Champions League: TBA, 11 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• WTT: New York vs. Springfield, Orange County vs. Chicago, 1 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona, Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.