Houston Texans

Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) and defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrate their win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Houston. The Texans visit the Detroit Lions at 11:30 a.m. today on CBS. [DAVID J. PHILLIP/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN

• Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Bradley at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1

• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, 12:30 p.m., FOX

• Nevada (Reno) at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN

• La Salle at St. John's, 1 p.m., FS1

• Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph's, 3:30 p.m., FS1

• Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Northwest vs. California, 5 p.m., PAC-12N

• 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Colorado State at Air Force, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• New Mexico at Utah State, 6 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, First Round (taped), 11:30 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

NFL

• Houston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., CBS

• Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., FOX

