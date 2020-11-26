Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN
• Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Bradley at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Gonzaga vs. Kansas, 12:30 p.m., FOX
• Nevada (Reno) at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN
• La Salle at St. John's, 1 p.m., FS1
• Crossover Classic: TBD, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. St. Joseph's, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Third-Place Game, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Northwest vs. California, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Consolation, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Crossover Classic: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Space Coast Challenge: TBD, Championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• 2K Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Colorado State at Air Force, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• New Mexico at Utah State, 6 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, First Round (taped), 11:30 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
NFL
• Houston at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., CBS
• Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., FOX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.