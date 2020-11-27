Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, Fort Myers, Fla., 10 a.m., FOX
• Virginia vs. San Francisco, Uncasville, Conn., 10:30 a.m., ESPN
• Toledo at Xavier, 11 a.m., FS1
• Ohio at Illinois, noon, BTN
• Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., 12:30 p.m., ESPN
• Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers, Fla., 1 p.m., FS1
• Bryant at Syracuse, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Navy at Maryland, 2 p.m., BTN
• Seton Hall at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Crossover Classic, seventh-place game, Sioux Falls, S.D., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN
• Crossover Classic, fifth-place game, Sioux Falls, S.D., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Longwood at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Eastern Illinois at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS2
• Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN
• Hartford at Connecticut, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Colorado at Kansas State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Crossover Classic, third-place game, Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Presbyterian at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley, Ariz., 2 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Spring Garden at Mars Hill, 7 p.m., FM-94.9
--
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Third Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Leeds United at Everton, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Auburn at Alabama, FM-93.9, AM-920, FM-94.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.