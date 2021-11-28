Today on TV
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• East Division Playoff: Montreal At Hamilton, Semifinal, noon, ESPN2
• West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake, Seventh Place Game, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU
• Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1
• Troy at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN
• ESPN Events Invitational: Kansas vs. Iona, 3rd Place Game, noon, ESPN
• E. Michigan at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
• ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Belmont, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Penn at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN
• Villanova at La Salle, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama, Fifth Place Game, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., 7 p.m., ESPN2
• HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Troy at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Marshall at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN
• Bethune-Cookman at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN
• Richmond at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m. (FS1 and FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
NFL
• Tennessee at New England, noon, CBS
• Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, noon, FOX
• L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• WTT: TBD, Final, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• North Alabama at Alabama State, FM-98.3/FM-103.5
• Alabama vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Cleveland at Baltimore, (7:20 p.m. kick, joined in progress), FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Bethune-Cookman at Alabama, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St., 5 p.m., ESPNU
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Morgan St., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
• Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday on radio
NFL
• Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Freed-Hardeman at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-98.3/FM-103.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.