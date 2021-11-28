JD Davison Alabama basketball

JD Davison and the Alabama Crimson Tide play Miami at 5:30 tonight on ESPNU. [JACOB M. LANGSTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jacob M. Langston - freelancer, FRI171850 AP

Today on TV

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• East Division Playoff: Montreal At Hamilton, Semifinal, noon, ESPN2

• West Division Playoff: Calgary at Saskatchewan, Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Drake, Seventh Place Game, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU

• Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., FS1

• Troy at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN

• ESPN Events Invitational: Kansas vs. Iona, 3rd Place Game, noon, ESPN

• E. Michigan at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

• ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Belmont, Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Penn at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN

• Villanova at La Salle, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama, Fifth Place Game, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Norfolk St., 7 p.m., ESPN2

• HBCU Challenge: Grambling St. vs. Morgan St., 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Troy at Duke, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Marshall at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN

• Bethune-Cookman at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN

• Richmond at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Women's Volleyball Selection Special, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: Grand Prix, 2 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m. (FS1 and FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)

NFL

• Tennessee at New England, noon, CBS

• Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, noon, FOX

• L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Sporting KC, Semifinal, 2 p.m., ABC

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

• USL Championship Playoff: Orange County at Tampa Bay, Final, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• The Davis Cup: U.S. vs. Colombia, Group E, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• WTT: TBD, Final, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• North Alabama at Alabama State, FM-98.3/FM-103.5

• Alabama vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Cleveland at Baltimore, (7:20 p.m. kick, joined in progress), FM-93.9

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Bethune-Cookman at Alabama, 1 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St., 5 p.m., ESPNU

• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Morgan St., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NFL

• Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Monday on radio

NFL

• Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Freed-Hardeman at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-98.3/FM-103.5

