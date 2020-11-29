Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2 (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Richmond at Kentucky, noon, ESPN
• Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, noon, ESPN2
• Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN
• Florida A&M at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN
• Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Hofstra at Rutgers, 3 p.m., BTN
• Houston Baptist at Arizona State, 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• North Dakota State at Creighton, 3:30 p.m., FS1
• Houston vs. Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
• San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• North Florida at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Oakland at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN
• Texas (El Paso) at Arizona, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Eastern Illinois at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgia at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Miami at Notre Dame, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Belmont at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: The NHK Trophy (taped), 3 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Final Round (taped), 11:30 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS1
• America's Day at the Races, 3:30 p.m., FS2
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Denver, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
• Pro14: Glasgow at Cardiff, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Premiership: Leicester at London, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Udinese at Lazio, 5:25 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN
SKIING
• FIS: Alpine World Cup, Levi, Finland (taped), 1:30 p.m., NBC
--
Monday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas vs. Davidson, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Indiana vs. Providence, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• St. John's vs. Boston College, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• North Carolina vs. UNLV, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• William and Mary vs. N.C. State, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Kansas City at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Southeast Louisiana at LSU, 7 p.m., SECN
• Texas State at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SECN
• Long Beach State at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• Stanford vs. Alabama, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
NFL
• Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
NFL
• Las Vegas at Atlanta, noon, FM-93.9
• San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama vs. Stanford, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
