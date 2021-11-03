Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• N. Illinois at Kent St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• ACC tournament: Syracuse at North Carolina, First Round, 5 p.m., ACCN
• ACC tournament: Virginia at Wake Forest, First Round, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Charlotte at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., TNT
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Atlanta United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF League: Communicaciones FC vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinals Leg 2, 8 p.m., FS2
• MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9
