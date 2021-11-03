Adam Duvall baseball Atlanta Braves

If necessary, Game 7 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros will be at 7 tonight on FOX and FM-93.9. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• N. Illinois at Kent St., 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• ACC tournament: Syracuse at North Carolina, First Round, 5 p.m., ACCN

• ACC tournament: Virginia at Wake Forest, First Round, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Alabama at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Charlotte at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., TNT

RODEO

• PBR: World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Atlanta United at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF League: Communicaciones FC vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinals Leg 2, 8 p.m., FS2

• MLS: Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Today on radio

MLB

• World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9

