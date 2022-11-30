Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kansas St. at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Vanderbilt at VCU, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Ohio St. at Duke, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Purdue at Florida St., 6:15 p.m., ESPN2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU
• McNeese St. at Tennessee, 6;15 p.m., SECN
• SE Louisiana at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina at George Washington, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Samford at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Boston College at Nebraska, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, 7 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Portland at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Buffalo at Detroit, 6 p.m., TNT
• Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunisia vs. France, Group D, 9 a.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Denmark, Group D, 9 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Argentina, Group C, 1 p.m., FOX
• FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, Group C, 1 p.m., FS1
Today on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA at Memphis, 7 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
