Today on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Saginaw Valley St. at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1
• Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Indiana at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Longwood at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS2
• Presbyterian at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Florida St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Jackson St. at Marquette, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Clemson at Rutgers, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS2
• ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Duke at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Bahrain, Group A, 10:20 a.m., FS2
• FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: United Arab Emirates vs. Syria, Group B, 12:50 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United, 2:10 p.m., NBCSN
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at New England, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., 3 a.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• The Davis Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, 9 a.m., CBSSN
• Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Early Rounds, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
