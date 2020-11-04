Brett Gabbert Miami football

Brett Gabbert and the Miami Redhawks open their season at home against Ball State at 6 p.m. tonight on CBS Sports Network. [CARLOS OSORIO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Carlos Osorio

Sports on TV

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

• The Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, 4 p.m., FS1

• The Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, 9 p.m., FS1

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), 7 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Ohio at Central Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Buffalo at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Atlético Mineiro, Round of 16, 6:30 p.m., FS2

• Copa MX Final: Tijuana at Monterrey, Final 2nd Leg, 8:30 p.m., FS2

• UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.