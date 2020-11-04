Sports on TV
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
• The Spring League: Blues vs. Aviators, 4 p.m., FS1
• The Spring League: Alphas vs. Conquerors, 9 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), 7 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Ball State at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ohio at Central Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Buffalo at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Atlético Mineiro, Round of 16, 6:30 p.m., FS2
• Copa MX Final: Tijuana at Monterrey, Final 2nd Leg, 8:30 p.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.