Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs, Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 5 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs, Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 6 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Playoffs, Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 7 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs, Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UMass at UConn, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Oregon St. at Washington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped), 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan, 10:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Chicago at Boston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at Minnesota, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Brewer at Scottsboro, 7 p.m., FM-107.1
• Danville at Mars Hill, 7 p.m., FM-94.9
• East Limestone at Arab, 7 p.m., FM-92.7
• Vestavia Hills at Austin, 7 p.m., FM-104.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs, Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 2:30 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Playoffs, Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 5 p.m., USA
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Main Card: David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly (Super-Middleweights), Minneapolis, 8 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For schedule, see GameDay.
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Texas, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Third Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped), 5:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan, 10 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• FIG: World Championships, Liverpool, England, 11 a.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup World Championships: Day 2, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky., noon, USA
• Breeders' Cup World Championships: The Cup Classic, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky., 2:30 p.m., NBC
BASEBALL
• World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 6, 7 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City, 10 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leicester City at Everton, 12:30 p.m., NBC
• MLS Cup: Philadelphia at LA FC, Championship, 3 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Austin Peay at UNA, 4 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Auburn at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., FM-94.9
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.