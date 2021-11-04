Terrance Dixon football Georgia State

Terrance Dixon and Georgia State visit Louisiana-Lafayette at 6:30 tonight on ESPN. [TODD VAN EMST/AUBURN ATHLETICS]

 Todd Van Emst

Today on TV

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• ACC tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, noon, ACCN

• ACC tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

• ACC tournament: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Delaware St. at Morgan St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Big Ten tournament: Iowa at Rutgers, Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan, Semifinal, 3 p.m., BTN

• SEC tournament: Auburn vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, 5 p.m., SECN

• SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN

• Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Frisco Liberty (Texas) at Lovejoy (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU

NFL

• N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

RODEO

• PBR: World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

NFL

• N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, (7:15 kickoff, joined in progress), FM-93.9

