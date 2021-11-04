Today on TV
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• ACC tournament: Virginia vs. Boston College, Quarterfinal, noon, ACCN
• ACC tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• ACC tournament: Wake Forest vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Delaware St. at Morgan St., 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Holy Cross at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big Ten tournament: Iowa at Rutgers, Semifinal, 12:30 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan, Semifinal, 3 p.m., BTN
• SEC tournament: Auburn vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, 5 p.m., SECN
• SEC tournament: Mississippi vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, 7:30 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
• Nebraska at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Frisco Liberty (Texas) at Lovejoy (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU
NFL
• N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
NFL
• N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, (7:15 kickoff, joined in progress), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.