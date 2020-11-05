Jamaal Williams football

Jamaal Williams and the Green Bay Packers will visit the San Francisco 49ers at 7:20 p.m. tonight on FOX and NFL Network. [MORRY GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Utah State at Nevada, 6 p.m., FS1

• Wyoming at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, 1 p.m., ACCN

• ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

• ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Arkansas at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, noon, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 251: Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson (Light Heavyweights), 6 p.m., CBSSN

NFL

• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: Waterhouse FC vs. Arcahaie FC, Round of 16, 5 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Managua FC, Round of 16, 9:30 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

