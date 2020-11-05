Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Utah State at Nevada, 6 p.m., FS1
• Wyoming at Colorado State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, 1 p.m., ACCN
• ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
• ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Arkansas at Missouri, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, noon, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 251: Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson (Light Heavyweights), 6 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
• Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: Waterhouse FC vs. Arcahaie FC, Round of 16, 5 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Managua FC, Round of 16, 9:30 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
