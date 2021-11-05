Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice 1, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 12:25 p.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Formula 1: Practice 2, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, 3:55 p.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 4 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 7 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: Miles at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Princeton at Dartmouth, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Utah at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Michigan St. at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• ACC tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 4:30 p.m., ACCN
• ACC tournament: Wake Forest vs. Florida St., Semifinal, Cary, N.C., 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Texas at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup World Championships: From Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif., 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 270: Peter Queally vs. Patricky Pitbull (Lightweights), Dublin, 4 p.m., SHO
• LUX: Fight League Challenge 18, Acapulco, Mexico, 6:30 p.m., FS2
NBA
• New York at Milwaukee, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, Las Vegas, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club; (Old Course), Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped), 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, 10 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UNA at Monmouth, noon, FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., FM-94.9
• LSU at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
