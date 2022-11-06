Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, 2 p.m., NBC
CFL
• Eastern Division Semifinal: Hamilton at Montreal, noon, ESPN2
• Western Division Semifinal: Calgary at British Columbia, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Alabama, Championship, 12:30 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• LSU at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SECN
• Mississippi at South Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Georgia, 3 p.m., SECN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), Second Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, 5 p.m., GOLF
MARATHON
• The TCS New York City Marathon, 2 p.m., ABC
MLB
• World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 7, 7 p.m., FOX
NFL
• Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon, CBS
• L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m., FOX
• L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., NBC
NBA
• Washington at Memphis, 5 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NHL HOCKEY
• Toronto at Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA
TENNIS
• Paris-ATP Singles Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA Finals Semifinals, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Tennessee at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., FM-107.3
--
Monday on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Bethune-Cookman at Iowa, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• E. Illinois at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Boston at Memphis, 8 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NFL
• Baltimore at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.