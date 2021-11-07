Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM MotoGP: Round 17, Grande Prémio do Algarve, 11 a.m., NBC
• Formula 1: The Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, 11:30 a.m., ABC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Championship, 2 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• ACC tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Big Ten tournament: Michigan vs. Rutgers, Championship, 11 a.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• ACC tournament: Wake Forest at Duke, Quarterfinal, 1 p.m., ACCN
• ACC tournament: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Big Ten tournament: Michigan St. at Penn St., Quarterfinal, 3 p.m., BTN
• ACC tournament: Notre Dame at Louisville, Quarterfinal, 5 p.m., ACCN
• ACC tournament: North Carolina at Clemson, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• American Athletic tournament: Memphis at South Florida, Championship, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
• ACC tournament: Florida St. vs. Wisconsin, Championship, noon, ESPNU
• Big Ten tournament: Michigan at Rutgers, Championship, 1 p.m., BTN
• SEC tournament: Tennessee vs. Arkansas, Championship, 1 p.m., SECN
• Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John's, Championship, 12:30 p.m., FS1
• Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. TCU, Championship, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Mississippi at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Alabama, 3 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m. (FS2) and 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
MARATHON
• The New York City Marathon: From New York, 7:30 a.m., ESPN2
MLB
• 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon, CBS
• Atlanta at New Orleans, noon, FOX
• Green Bay at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR: World Finals, noon, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
• CPL: Pacific FC at Calvary FC, 2:30 p.m., FS2
• MLS: NY Red Bulls at Nashville SC, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Minnesota United at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Club Atletico at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Playoff: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Chicago, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Paris-ATP Doubles Final, 5:15 a.m., TENNIS
• Paris-ATP Singles Final, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• Stockholm-ATP, Linz-WTA Early Rounds, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
Today on radio
NFL
• New England at Carolina, noon, FM-93.9
• Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9
• Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
NFL
• Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Monday on radio
NFL
• Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
