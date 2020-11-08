Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, 2 p.m., NBC
• Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5 (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN
BOWLING
• PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, 1 p.m., FS1
• PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Louisville, Championship, 11 a.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, 5 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, 3 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Mississippi at Louisiana State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN
• Auburn at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SECN
FIGURE SKATING
• ISU: The Cup of China, 11 a.m., NBC
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, noon, ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, 4 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Denver at Atlanta, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: Chicago at Tennessee, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion, 6 am., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS: New England at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• MLS: Portland at LA FC, 5:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS
--
Monday
NFL
• New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
NFL
• Seattle at Buffalo, noon, FM-93.9
• Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
NFL
• New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
