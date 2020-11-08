Corey Davis Titans NFL football

Corey Davis and the Tennessee Titans play against the Chicago Bears at noon today on FOX. [BRYAN WOOLSTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Bryan Woolston - freelancer, FR171481 AP

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, 2 p.m., NBC

• Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5 (taped), 7 p.m., CBSSN

BOWLING

• PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, 1 p.m., FS1

• PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, 3 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Louisville, Championship, 11 a.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

• ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, 5 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

• ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, 3 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Mississippi at Louisiana State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., SECN

• Auburn at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SECN

FIGURE SKATING

• ISU: The Cup of China, 11 a.m., NBC

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, noon, ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

• FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, 4 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

NFL

• Regional Coverage: Denver at Atlanta, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: Chicago at Tennessee, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion, 6 am., NBCSN

• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS: New England at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• MLS: Portland at LA FC, 5:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS

Monday

NFL

• New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Sports on Radio

Today

NFL

• Seattle at Buffalo, noon, FM-93.9

• Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday

NFL

• New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

