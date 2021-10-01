Braves 093021

The Atlanta Braves close out the regular season this weekend against the New York Mets. [HYOSUB SHIN/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION via AP]

Today on TV

CFL

• Winnipeg at British Columbia, 9 p.m. ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

• North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN

• South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN

• Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

• UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, 7 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio), 6 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at De La Salle (California), 9 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page (Welterweights), SHO, 3 p.m.

MLB

• Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

• LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN

TENNIS

• Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals, Nur-Sultan-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Lawrence County at East Limestone, 7 p.m., FM-97.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Playoff Race at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 8, noon, FS1

• NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• For full schedule, see GameDay.

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series, 7 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Everton at Manchester United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Watford at Leeds, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton, 11:30 a.m., NBC

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920

• Campbell at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5

• Auburn at LSU, 8 p.m., FM-94.9

MLB

• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

