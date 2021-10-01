Today on TV
CFL
• Winnipeg at British Columbia, 9 p.m. ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
• North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• South Carolina at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN
• Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
• UCLA at Washington, 10 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, 7 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio), 6 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at De La Salle (California), 9 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page (Welterweights), SHO, 3 p.m.
MLB
• Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
• LA Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBN
TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals, Nur-Sultan-WTA Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lawrence County at East Limestone, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Playoff Race at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 8, noon, FS1
• NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Sparks 300 at Talladega, Playoffs Round of 12, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• For full schedule, see GameDay.
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series, 7 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Everton at Manchester United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Watford at Leeds, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton, 11:30 a.m., NBC
--
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9, AM-920
• Campbell at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5
• Auburn at LSU, 8 p.m., FM-94.9
MLB
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
