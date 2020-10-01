Sports on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Syracuse at Louisville, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Boston College at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Florida State at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Kansas State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights), 3 p.m., CBSSN
MLB
• National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN
• National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 1 p.m., ABC
• American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3, 2 p.m., ESPN
• National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• American League Wild Card Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN
• National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Denver at N.Y. Jets, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw, 10 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, 4 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• American League Wild Card Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., FM-93.9
• National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, Game 2, 9 p.m., FM-93.9
