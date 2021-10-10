Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, 1 p.m., NBC
• NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, 3:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Liberty at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan at Penn St., 1 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Michigan at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN
• Oklahoma St. at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• North Carolina at Boston College, noon, ACCN
• Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN
• Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Florida at LSU, noon, SECN
• Texas at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (FS2) and noon (FS1)
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
MARATHON
• The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago, 7 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, 3 p.m., MLBN
• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, 7 p.m., FS1
NFL
• N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, 8:30 a.m., NFLN
• Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon, CBS
• Green Bay at Cincinnati, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Buffalo at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, 7:50 a.m., ESPNU
• UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, 2 p.m., ABC
--
Today on radio
NFL
• Green Bay at Cincinnati, noon, FM-93.9
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
MARATHON
• The Boston Marathon, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, 12:05 p.m., TBS (game time could move to 3:05 or 4:35)
• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (if necessary), 2:30 p.m., FS1
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, 6 p.m., FS1
• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TBS
NFL
• Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Monday on radio
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9 (could move to 3:05 or 4:35 p.m.)
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3 (joined in progress), 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.