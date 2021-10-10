Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans

Kevin Byard (left) and the Tennessee Titans will visit the Jacksonville Jagaurs at noon today on CBS. [BILL KOSTROUN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, 1 p.m., NBC

• NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, 3:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Liberty at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Michigan at Penn St., 1 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Michigan at Nebraska, 11 a.m., BTN

• Oklahoma St. at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• North Carolina at Boston College, noon, ACCN

• Tennessee at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SECN

• Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Florida at LSU, noon, SECN

• Texas at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (FS2) and noon (FS1)

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

MARATHON

• The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago, 7 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, 3 p.m., MLBN

• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, 7 p.m., FS1

NFL

• N.Y. Jets vs. Atlanta, 8:30 a.m., NFLN

• Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon, CBS

• Green Bay at Cincinnati, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX

• Buffalo at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, 7:50 a.m., ESPNU

• UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, 2 p.m., ABC

Today on radio

NFL

• Green Bay at Cincinnati, noon, FM-93.9

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday on TV

MARATHON

• The Boston Marathon, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, 12:05 p.m., TBS (game time could move to 3:05 or 4:35)

• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (if necessary), 2:30 p.m., FS1

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, 6 p.m., FS1

• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TBS

NFL

• Indianapolis at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Monday on radio

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9 (could move to 3:05 or 4:35 p.m.)

• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3 (joined in progress), 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9

