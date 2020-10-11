Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nurburgring Track, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, 10 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, 2 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPNU
• Navy at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
• Florida at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ACCN
• Louisiana State at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men's Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
• The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women's Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Duke at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
CYCLING
• UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours (taped), 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2 and noon and 3 p.m., FS1
MLB
• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 6:37 p.m., TBS
NBA
• NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., ABC
NFL
• Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, noon, CBS
• Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, noon, FOX
• Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 2 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open: Men's Final, 8 a.m., NBC
--
Monday
MLB
• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 3:07 p.m., TBS
• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, 7:08 p.m., FOX
NFL
• Denver at New England, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
Today
NFL
• Jacksonville at Houston, noon, FM-93.9
• Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, 7:05 p.m., FM-93.9
