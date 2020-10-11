Houston Astros baseball

Carlos Correa, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the ALCS at 6:30 p.m. today on TBS. [ASHLEY LANDIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ashley Landis

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nurburgring Track, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2

• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, 10 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, 1:30 p.m., NBC

• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, 2 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Virginia at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPNU

• Navy at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

• Florida at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Wake Forest at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ACCN

• Louisiana State at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

• The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men's Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

• The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women's Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Duke at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

CYCLING

• UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours (taped), 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2 and noon and 3 p.m., FS1

MLB

• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 6:37 p.m., TBS

NBA

• NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, 6:30 p.m., ABC

NFL

• Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, noon, CBS

• Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, noon, FOX

• Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., NBC

RODEO

• PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, 2 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open: Men's Final, 8 a.m., NBC

--

Monday

MLB

• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 3:07 p.m., TBS

• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, 7:08 p.m., FOX

NFL

• Denver at New England, 4 p.m., ESPN

• Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

Today

NFL

• Jacksonville at Houston, noon, FM-93.9

• Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m., FM-93.9

MLB

• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

• National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, 7:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.