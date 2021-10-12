Freddie Freeman baseball Braves

Freddie Freeman, Ron Washington and the Atlanta Braves will face the Milwaukee Brewers at 4 p.m. today on TBS and FM-93.9. [CURTIS COMPTON/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION]

 Curtis Compton - member image share, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Today on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Davidson at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Ohio St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

MLB

• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4, 1 p.m., FS1

• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4, 4 p.m., TBS

• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 4, 8 p.m., TBS

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Seattle at Vegas, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Indian Wells-ATP Third Round; WTA Round of 16, noon, TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m., FM-93.9

• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.