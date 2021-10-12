Today on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Davidson at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Ohio St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4, 1 p.m., FS1
• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4, 4 p.m., TBS
• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 4, 8 p.m., TBS
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Seattle at Vegas, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Denmark vs. Austria, Group F, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Indian Wells-ATP Third Round; WTA Round of 16, noon, TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.